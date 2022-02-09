Iglesia Ni Cristo Shares The Details Of An Evangelical Mission Conducted By The Maguindanao District
Iglesia Ni Cristo shared the details of an evangelical mission conducted by the maguindanao districtTORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spreading The Word Of Christ Is A Key Part Of Iglesia Ni Cristo's Mission
Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo are committed to sharing the Word of God around the world. Recently, Church leaders and members of the Maguindanao District of the Church joined forces to share their beliefs with non-members.
The Maguindanao District: Inviting Neighbors To Join In Worship
For many people, it can be intimidating to attend a new church for the first time. Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to help people who are unfamiliar with their message feel comfortable learning more about what they have to offer. Evangelical missions like those offered by the Maguindanao District congregation help community members get to know the Church and its members through a friendly worship service.
Evangelical Mission Message
At the community evangelical service in the Maguindanao District, members and non-members alike came together to hear Brother Eduardo Villa share a Bible-based lesson. In his teachings, Brother Villa shared information about how Biblical principles can be applied to life's challenges, and how salvation is the only way to Christ.
Medical Services Offered After Service
After hearing the Word from Brother Villa, attendees made their way to the Kiwanan Covered Court in Midsayap to receive medical treatment as a part of the mission. Iglesia Ni Cristo believes in providing aid to people in need around the world, no matter what their beliefs.
The Church's Commitment To Spreading The Word Of God Around The Globe
Iglesia Ni Cristo believes that it's important for all people to have the opportunity to hear the Word of God. While the Church got its start in the Philippines, today, Iglesia Ni Cristo congregations around the world work to serve their communities. The Church believes in serving people around the world regardless of whether they share the same beliefs, allowing people of all faiths to see how belief in Christ inspires service.
Evangelistic Efforts
In addition to conducting large-scale evangelism efforts like the event hosted by the Maguindanao District congregation, members of the Church also work on a smaller scale to share their beliefs with others. Many members of the Church host Bible study programs in their homes, inviting both Church members and non-members to enjoy fellowship and learn more about the Word of God.
The Church also works to spread its mission through its magazine, Pasugo: God's Message. Pasugo is published monthly and offers the latest news on the Church's activities, as well as religious articles to help readers incorporate the messages of the Church into their day-to-day lives. The Church also offers a radio station and a TV channel to help members and others who want to grow their faith to do so through various forms of media.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here