Iglesia Ni Cristo's Aid to Humanity Program At Work in Papua New Guinea
Remote areas of Papua New Guinea can be difficult to reach, and many Papua New Guineans are in need of aid. Thankfully, members of the Church endured dangerous conditions to travel to the people of Papua New Guinea who are most in need of food and other types of assistance during the Church's Worldwide Aid to Humanity event on October 31, 2020. The yearly event marks the birthday of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo and serves as a celebration of the giving spirit of Iglesia Ni Cristo members.
Supporting The People Of Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guineans from Port Moresby, Mount Hagen, Lae City, and Banana Block received aid packages from the church containing food and personal care items.
Many areas of Papua New Guinea have a high concentration of people living in poverty. Sadly, most aid programs are unable to serve remote areas of Papua New Guinea. The area is dangerous due to criminal activity that often results in area residents being injured or killed. Fear of crime stops many charitable groups from offering services to the people in remote areas of Papua New Guinea.
The people of Papua New Guinea are aware of the unique challenges faced by churches and other charitable groups who want to serve their area, and they expressed gratitude to Iglesia Ni Cristo for providing aid despite challenges. James Koba, a Papua New Guinean served by the Aid to Humanity program, stated that many criminals hide out in the area and that he's never seen an organization penetrate the area like the Church.
Crime rates are the highest in the cities served by the Aid to Humanity program. Residents stated that the aid of the Church is helping to bring peace to the area. Residents of some dangerous areas cannot access highways, making it difficult to travel to access necessary services. Church aid is especially helpful for people who live in these communities.
Aid To Humanity Program
The Aid to Humanity program was established by the Church in 1981 and works to provide people around the world with food, medical care, personal care items, and other services and goods that can improve quality of life. Members of the Church believe that engaging in humanitarian missions aligns with their beliefs, allowing them to create community and help people in need.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Commitment To Worldwide Service
Iglesia Ni Cristo is committed to helping people in need around the world, regardless of their faith (or lack thereof). Congregation members believe in creating a friendly, welcoming environment for people in need, and welcoming them into the Church community if they're interested in growing their faith.
