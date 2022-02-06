Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,603 in the last 365 days.

*Updated Photos* Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:59 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was the passenger in a parked vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim refused. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away with the victim and a child inside. A short time later, the victim and the child were able to escape from the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

*Updated Photos* Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.