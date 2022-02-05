Lacson: National ID, Comprehensive Cybersecurity Strategy to Play Key Role vs Cybercrime

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-national-id-comprehensive-cybersecurity-strategy-to-play-key-role-vs-cybercrime

The National ID system can play a key role in thwarting cybercrime under a Lacson presidency.

Partido Reporma presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said this should be part of a holistic approach that also involves people, processes, and technology.

"Napakamabisa nito hindi lang sa pagtugon sa tutulungan ng national government sa ayuda, pero ito rin ang magbibigay ng ngipin sa law enforcement para ating seguridad, pati nahagip ng cybercrimes mahuhuli (The National ID system can help not only in the distribution of aid, but also in the apprehension of those involved in cybercrimes)," Lacson said at the KBP presidential candidates forum on Friday.

Under the National ID law, all Filipinos are to have a PhilSys number to facilitate their transactions with government and private entities.

Lacson, the author and sponsor of the National ID measure in the Senate, said the Philippine Statistics Authority should thus fast-track the implementation of the act.

"Sayang ang batas kung hindi ma-implement nang maayos (The law would be a waste if it is not implemented properly)," he said.

But Lacson also pointed out this should be complemented with the "people" aspect - the training and capacitation of law enforcement agencies to detect, track and interdict online crimes; as well as raising the awareness of ordinary Filipinos on the dangers of the internet.

Aside from this, he said there should be a focus on processes, to review and harmonize all cyber-related criminal sanctions and strengthen them. There should also be a genuine National Cybersecurity Strategy in place, he added.

Meanwhile, Lacson reiterated the need to increase the funding and capabilities of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission to regulate and oversee strategic ICT projects.