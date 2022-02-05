Beverage Packaging Market Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Innovations in food packing have aided in increasing the shelf-life of food products by the development of new packing systems.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for preserving the content quality has raised concerned about the effective packaging in the beverage industry, growing concerns for extending shelf life has also forced the manufacturers to develop sustainable and durable packaging ideas, which helps in reducing the storage cost are the key factors driving the growth of the beverage packaging industry.

The global beverage packaging market was valued at USD 125.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 195.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Beverage manufacturers are focusing on offering a superior product with the packing that is eco-friendly, easy-to-handle, and keeps the product new for a long time. Packaging innovations is becoming a norm for beverage companies with smaller package sizes, situational package types, and multi-packs. Different types of products reliant upon the drinks packed using various materials. New trends in drinks packaging are concentrating on the structure modification of materials and the development of new active and intelligent systems, which can interact with the product or its environment, refining the conservation of drinks, such as wine, juice or beer, customer acceptability, and food security.

The increasing significance of preserving the quality of the content has made effective packaging a necessity in the beverage industry. Growing demand for prolonged shelf life has directed drinks manufacturers to accentuate on developing sustainable and durable solutions, which can essentially reduce the storage cost, and complement the industry. A flourishing beverage industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China, buoyed by the presence of a large consumer base expected to drive the beverage packaging market over the forecast period

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The plastic beverage packaging market has a major share of 44% in 2019 and expected to come down during the forecasted period due to various regulations implemented by different countries. A new report from the UN Environment and WRI found that at least 127 countries (of 192 reviewed) have implemented some form of legislation to regulate plastic bottles as of July 2018.

EU strategy on plastics aimed at safeguarding all plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030; the single-use ban does not cover universal plastic bags or bottles. The bloc, however, says it will focus on plastic bottles separately, and aims to be collecting and recycling 90% of them within the next decade.

As of 2018, Cartons anticipated witnessing the most promising growth during the forecast period. Cartons primarily made up of paperboard along with a thin layer of aluminum and plastic, which helps in preserving drinks for a significant period. Cartons are observing a surge in demand for packing of milk, juices, and other non-alcoholic drinks, as they conserve the product without the need of adding many preservatives.

In response to various problems encountered in packing, a trend towards the development of active technologies for food preservation has promoted. Active packing defined as a packaged system designed to deliberately incorporate components that would release or absorb substances into or from the packaged food or the environment surrounding the food and intended to encompass the shelf-life or to maintain or improve the condition of the packaged food.

Key participants include Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Mondi PLC., Amcor Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Stora Enso

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:

What is the global production, production value and consumption value?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the market? How are their operating situation?

What are the types and applications of market?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?

What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

