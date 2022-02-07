90's Bollywood & Valentines Day - a match made in heaven
To kickoff the launch of the 90’s Bollywood Romantic Shehnai Instrumental album by the Shehnai Guy, the first of 20 tracks will be released on Valentines Day!
The Shehnai Guy has made the instrument much more relatable and merrier by creating instrumental versions of epic Bollywood songs and posting them on his social media handles.”LILBURN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shehnai Guy is coming up with a new album consisting of 90’s Bollywood Romantic Shehnai Instrumental covers. This album will contain a total of 20 nostalgic tracks to take the audience on a ride 30 years into the past.
— Life Beyond Numbers
This album will feature the best of Bollywood’s romantic classics in a unique tune of Shehnai. The authentic qualities of Shehnai will be reflected on this album with a touch of modern beat productions.
To launch the album, the first track – “Chand Chupa Badal Mein” from the famous movie “Hum Dil De Chuke”, will be released on February 14, 2022. A sneak-peak to the first track is now available.
The instrumental pieces will be covered by Ankit Patel aka The Shehnai Guy. Ankit has a band called JashnATL where he plays Shehnai and keyboard. Together, they have performed in numerous weddings all over the states. He has four original tracks that have a very unique sound and they’re available on YouTube and other streaming platforms to listen to and download.
Aroly Ashraf Niasa
Shehnai Guy PR
pr@shehnaiguy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other