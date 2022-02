Senate Floor Calendar: Saturday, February 5, 2022

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022 SENATE CALENDAR 7TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Saturday, February 5, 2022 Senate Convenes at 1:00 p.m.

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:
A. Bills
B. Joint Resolutions
C. Resolutions
D. Joint Memorials
E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION: (1) SENATE BILL 1 INCREASING SALARY FOR LICENSED TEACHER (STEWART/SARIÑANA) (2) SENATE BILL 138 MEDICAL & HEALTH CARE GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN) (3) SENATE BILL 41/a/ec COLLEGE RESEARCH PARK & ECON DEV ACT CHANGES/SJC AMENDED (STEWART/CHANDLER) (4) SENATE BILL 40 HEALTH CARE QUALITY SURCHARGE ACT CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO) (5) SENATE BILL 172 RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ) (6) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 3 APPOINTED APPELLATE JUDGE REQUIREMENTS, CA (CERVANTES) (7) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) (8) SENATE MEMORIAL 6 STUDY UNIFIED JAIL & PRISON SYSTEM (NEVILLE)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE: (1) SENATE MEMORIAL 4 NM NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED TEACHER DAY (JARAMILLO) (2) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL) (3) SENATE MEMORIAL 8 CERTIFIED ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS WEEK (HICKEY) (4) SENATE MEMORIAL 17 ROBERTO V. ESTRADA, IN HONOR (STEINBORN) (5) SENATE MEMORIAL 19 “NM STATE FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION DAY” (GRIGGS) (6) SENATE MEMORIAL 18 MISSING & MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN (PINTO) (7) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 HECHO & PUBLIC LANDS CONSERVATION COUNCIL (GONZALES) (8) SENATE MEMORIAL 22 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL)

