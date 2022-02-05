Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 5, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Saturday, February 5, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. or Call of Chair – Room 322 SB 34 THREAT OF SHOOTING (BRANDT) SB 123 STATE RACING COMMISSION SUNSET DATE (MUÑOZ) SB 134 NM HOUSING TRUST FUND (RODRIGUEZ/SMALL) SB 144 INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION WORKERS (DUHIGG)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 194 ADDITIONAL ENERGY ACTS DEFINITIONS (MUÑOZ) SB 199 NM WINERY WINE PRODUCTION (DIAMOND)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 209 NORTHERN NM YOUTH MEDIA PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SM 1 PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE TASK FORCE (STEWART) SB 167 YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE (BACA) SB 185 1-TIME UNM MEDICAL RESIDENT SALARY INCREASE (ORTIZ y PINO) *SB 189 PRETRIAL RELEASE REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION (LOPEZ) SB 197 SEXUAL ASSAULT SERVICES PROGRAMS (HEMPHILL) SB 202 COMPENSATION FOR CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFICIALS (CAMPOS) SB 211 DONA ANA 1-STOP FAMILY CENTER (SOULES)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Saturday, February 5, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 38 EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS (GONZALES) SB 31 FAMILY REPRESENTATION AND ADVOCACY ACT (LOPEZ) SB 35 APPOINTMENT OF TEMPORARY GUARDIANS (DUHIGG/FERRARY) SB 43 PROHIBITING LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR A CHILD (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY) *SB 158 ANATOMICAL GIFT DISCRIMINATION (BRANDT) SJR 10 EXTEND DOWNS AT ABQ LEASE (STEWART)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Saturday, February 5, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SB 39 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 42 UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND ACT (PADILLA) SB 135 LIMIT CERTAIN STATE FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL) *SB 136 EXCLUDE OIL & GAS SERVICES FROM DBS RULES (KERNAN) *SB 141 EMERGENCY FILLING OF LP GAS CONTAINERS (JARAMILLO) SB 160 WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE (POPE/GARRATT) SB 170 ABQ WEST CENTRAL AVE. ECON DEVELOPMENT (LOPEZ) SB 173 HEALTH CARE PRECEPTOR TAX CREDIT (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 174 FREIGHT TRAILERS IN RIGHT HAND HWY LANE (MUÑOZ)

