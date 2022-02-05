Suspect Sought in a Kidnapping While Armed (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:03 am, the victim, who is a rideshare driver, picked up the suspect at the listed location. During the ride, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim to drive to an ATM, in the 4400 block of Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, Maryland. Once the victim arrived, the victim fled the scene on foot. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.