Smart Space Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Increasing demand for green buildings due to rising environmental concerns and increasing urban population are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Space Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Smart Space market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

smart space market size reached USD 13.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, Increasing demand for green buildings due to environmental concerns and increasing urban population are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing demand for smart technology in public spaces will boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The use of smart devices in public settings has increased steadily globally. Smart shops, parks, transport networks, hospitals, stadiums, and restaurants are some of the application areas that have been turned into smart environments. The use of smart technology at such locations is expected to gain traction over time and is a factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global smart space market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Smart Space market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Smart Space research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

Emergency management segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart space solutions to manage emergencies effectively will drive revenue growth of this segment in the near future.

Smart indoor space segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for smart homes, green buildings, and smart indoor spaces.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global smart space market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Smarten Spaces, among others, in countries in the region.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SmartSpace Software Plc, Hitachi Vantara Corp., Iconics Inc., Smarten Space, Softweb Solution Inc., and Ubisense Group Plc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart space market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Indoor Space

Smart Outdoor Space

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Energy Management and Optimization

Emergency Management

Security Management

Layout and Space Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Transportation & Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Education

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

