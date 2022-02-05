Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market | North America region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% by 2027

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Outlook

increase in prevalence of diseases in newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure increased demand for thgrowth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global Inhaled nitric oxide market size was valued at $634.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,180.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the market are increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF). However, the rise in the number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) boost the growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market. However, the high cost of treatment and strict government regulations for various applications hamper the inhaled nitric oxide market growth.

By region, the inhaled nitric oxide market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, and rest of World)



COVID-19 pandemic, Inhaled nitric oxide has antiviral properties and improved oxygenation. Therefore, nitric oxide is now being tested as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. It is also helpful in protecting healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic from getting sick. Further, iNO is used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, ARDS, and other respiratory diseases, whereas several undergoing randomized clinical trials are being conducted to investigate the role of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19. Moreover, key players such as Mallinckrodt have also initiated a retrospective study for the use of iNO in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, multiple ongoing clinical trials are conducted for iNO as a treatment for COVID-19 and it is being used with promising results in the patient population.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the neonatal respiratory treatment accounted for nearly 85.36% share of the inhaled nitric oxide market in 2019.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is anticipated to grow with the CAGR 7.2 % throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for 85.43% share of the market in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% rate during the analysis period.

In 2019, North America generated the highest revenue in the global inhaled nitric oxide market in 2019. This is attributed to a large consumer base and increasing investment in R&D by the market players in the region. The other factors driving the growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market include increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF).

