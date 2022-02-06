Interactive Fitness Market Forecast With Trends, Challenges, Drivers, And Top Key Players 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Interactive Fitness Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Emergen Research The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the interactive fitness industry and steady adoption of wearable devices to track health and fitness aspects is another key factor supporting revenue growth of the market. Rising focus on health and adoption of more technologically advanced devices, equipment, and solutions with more novel and unique features among an increasing consumer base of tech savvy consumers with increasing disposable income are other factors driving market revenue growth. As a result, major market players are investing substantially and focusing on development of more innovative and user-friendly, as well as more interactive and innovative solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap. Increasingly easy availability of more innovative products across e-Commerce platforms and rising preference among an increasing online consumer base due to convenience and discounts and monetary benefits are other key factors driving market revenue growth.

The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Interactive Fitness industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020, Peloton acquired Precor. As a result of this acquisition, Peloton aims to increase its research and development capabilities, as well as expedite its penetration of the commercial market with Precor\'s highly skilled personnel. Peloton plans to produce linked workout goods in the United States by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Residential segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and initiatives among health-conscious towards leading more healthy and fit lifestyles.

The report also studies the key companies of the Interactive Fitness market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are: Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further divides the Interactive Fitness market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Interactive Fitness market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

Understanding the market size

The size of the Interactive Fitness market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Interactive Fitness report.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Interactive Fitness market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Interactive Fitness industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Interactive Fitness market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Interactive Fitness Market by 2027?

