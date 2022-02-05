Remote Patient Monitoring Market | Saudi Arabia Region is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 21.3%

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2,130 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17% during the period 2014-2022.

The Russian remote patient monitoring market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The major factors, such as lack of awareness and issues pertaining to price constraints, restrain the growth of remote patient monitoring market in this region. However, the presence of untapped market would boost the growth of the market. Also, the increase in focus of the RPM vendors on the emerging markets (such as APAC and LAMEA nations) is primarily set to contribute towards the growth of the remote patient monitoring market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the remote patient monitoring market size from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the remote patient monitoring market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing remote patient monitoring market market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the remote patient monitoring industry.

Key Market Segments

By Condition

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Blood Pressure

Mental Health

Others

By Component

Devices

Software

The key players profiled in this report include Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson and Omron Corporation. Other players in the remote patient monitoring market include A&D Company, Limited, Aipermon GmbH & Co. KG, Jawbone, Docobo Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Schiller AG, SHL Telemedicine, and Sorin Group.

