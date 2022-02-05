Cosmetic Surgeon Reynoso: Breast implants provide an aesthetic breast form

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso Mamamia Cirugia Estetica Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso shared some insights in light of his expertise in the breast implant procedure.

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of the Mamamia Cirugia Estetica clinic and “La Cirugería clinic” surgeon Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso shared some insights in light of his expertise in the breast implant procedure. Reynoso stated that breast implants provide the breast form of every woman's dreams and explained what should be considered in these surgeries.

Surgeon Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso made evaluations about breast implants, which are among the most applied aesthetic procedures in the world. “Every woman dreams of an aesthetic breast form.” Reynoso said that breast implants provide an upright, non-protruding and harmonious breast form. Stating that there are different methods in breast implants, Dr. Reynoso said, “It is important to apply the right method in the right patient. Round breast implant or drop breast implant will give the most natural result when applied correctly in the right person.” said.

Expressing that they get results according to expectations in breast size, shape or fullness with breast implant procedures, the famous surgeon explained in which situations breast implants are applied: “Breast implants are applied for reasons such as aesthetic concerns, pregnancy, weight changes, development problems in breast tissue. This procedure provides a sculpted breast form. It can be combined with some other breast aesthetic procedures. E.g; Composite techniques can be applied with procedures such as breast reduction, breast lift, recovery, breast augmentation and fat injection.”

“Breast implants can be used for a very long time”

Reynoso said that breast implants can be planned for incisions in areas such as under the breast, nipple or armpit. Expressing that the application made from the area where the breast fold is located gives the most ideal results, he shared the following information for the post-breast implant procedure; “Breast implant surgery takes between 40 minutes and 1.5 hours. The patient can return home the same day and resumes his normal life in a short time. Breast implants developed with new technologies can be used for a very long time; however, in some cases, it may be necessary to replace it within 10 to 20 years. If the patient has a baby after surgery, she can breastfeed her baby. Loss of sensation in the nipple and breast sagging do not occur.

Dr. Reynoso said that they applied breast implants with an expert team at the Mamamia Cirugia Estetica clinic and “La Cirugeria” . Stating that they make breast implant planning within the framework of the patient's expectations and needs with a correct consultation examination, "We apply a very detailed procedure so that our patients are not disappointed after the operation. We provide the necessary information and guidance to the patient. By analyzing the patient's expectations well, we get the most accurate and natural result.” recorded his words. Reynoso, “Implant quality is as important as an expert surgeon in breast implant surgeries.” said.

Dr. Who is Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso?

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso is the founder of Mamamia Cirugia Estetica clinic, one of Mexico's famous aesthetic centers, and La Cirugeria, He successfully completed his Medicine department at Autónoma de Guadalajara University. Having 2 doctorates, 2 masters and 1 specialization in postgraduate studies, Dr. Reynoso has been awarded the “best bariatrician” award in Latin America 5 times. Serving with the motto of "Your health first, your beauty", the famous surgeon contributes to improving the quality of life of people living in Mexico and reducing excess weight and obesity. A speaker at many congresses in the field of aesthetic surgery, around the world, like Colombia, Miami University, Panama, Perú, Spain, etc. Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso's areas of expertise; breast implants, obesity treatment, mammoplasty and liposuction with BBL