Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Second District. In each offense, the suspect approached a female victim and made unwanted sexual contact. The suspect then fled the scene. Below is a list of the offenses.

At approximately 5:32 pm, in the 1700 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-217

At approximately 5:39 pm, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-075

At approximately 5:55 pm, in the area of 17th and P Streets, Northwest. CCN: 22-015-919

The suspect has been described as a black male, in his 30’s. He is 5’8”-5’9” tall with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a grey or black beanie style hat.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.