Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,078 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Second District. In each offense, the suspect approached a female victim and made unwanted sexual contact. The suspect then fled the scene. Below is a list of the offenses.

 

  • At approximately 5:32 pm, in the 1700 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-217
  • At approximately 5:39 pm, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-075
  • At approximately 5:55 pm, in the area of 17th and P Streets, Northwest. CCN: 22-015-919

 

The suspect has been described as a black male, in his 30’s. He is 5’8”-5’9” tall with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a grey or black beanie style hat.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.