Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1100 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the 1100 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim. The victim did not comply. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.