Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Barnaby Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the 4300 block of Barnaby Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:41 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victims. None of the victims were struck. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, 33 year-old Melvin Carter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).