Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 04, 2022 FDA Publish Date: February 04, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description potential to be contaminated with lead Company Name: La Fiesta Food Products Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) La Fiesta Food Products Inc. Product Description: Product Description Saladitos Con Chile(Salted Plums with Chili)

Company Announcement

La Fiesta Food Products, La Mirada California is recalling all lots of Saladitos Con Chile(Salted Plums with Chili) because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

The affected product was distributed in California as well as Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia through distributors to retail stores from December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022.

The impacted Saladitos Con Cr le(Salted Plums with Chili) products are identified below.

La Fiesta Brand Saladitos Con Chile(Salted Plums with Chili) UPC#032327028290

There have been no reports of illnesses to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and California Department of Public Health Food & Drug Branch.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it or return to place of purchase for refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact 408-326-0487 or joe.nibali@lffp.com, Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm PST.