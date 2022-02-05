Submit Release
Up to three lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway from Aiea to Pearl Harbor for striping work

Posted on Feb 4, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and Valkenburgh Street underpass on Sunday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for emergency striping work. Two lanes will remain open to traffic at all times.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org, before getting on the road. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

