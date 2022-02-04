Submit Release
Best wishes to our OIympians and Paralympians

CANADA, February 4 - Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health & Wellness issued the following statement:

“Today in Beijing, China, the Winter Olympics officially open, welcoming over 2,800 athletes from 84 countries in a display of athleticism, spirit and discipline.

I am proud to acknowledge the many Islanders representing Canada in Beijing for the Olympics and Paralympics Brett Gallant – Curling, Brandon Gormley – Hockey, Kevin Elliot – Hockey, Morgan Ellis – Hockey, Mark Arendz – Biathlon & Para Nordic skiing and Billy Bridges – Para Hockey. I’d also like recognize Islander Peter Gallant who is coaching Team Korea’s curlers.

These games represent the pinnacle of sporting achievement and they provide inspiration for the young athletes who will follow them as well as for those of us who use their example to spur us to stay active and healthy in our own lives.

This is a major achievement and wonderful example of what a gifted and determined person can accomplishment.

I want to offer my best wishes to all athletes. As you enjoy your experience and reach for your goals, remember that our province is cheering you.”

Media contact: Ron Ryder     Department of Health and Wellness 902-314-6367 rrryder@gov.pe.ca

