More than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this coming week, including walk-ins

CANADA, February 4 - Now is the time for Islanders to get vaccinated as Health PEI offers more than 2,000 convenient opportunities for Islanders to get vaccinated for COVID-19 over the coming week at clinics across the province, including several hundred appointments for children 5 to 11 years of age to get their first dose.

Starting this weekend (February 5) and through the end of next week, there are more than 350 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5 to 11 years old to get vaccinated. More than 1,000 appointments are available for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. There are also more than 700 appointments for booster doses available at dedicated clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older, including walk-in appointments.

With more than 20,000 Islanders are eligible for a booster dose, and several thousand more soon becoming eligible, Health PEI is strongly encouraging Islanders to take advantage of clinic appointments available now, and over the next few weeks, to reduce their chances of getting moderately to severely ill from COVID-19, especially the highly transmissible Omicron variant circulating in communities across the province.

The dedicated booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older are accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinics reach capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics for individuals 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age are by appointment only.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 years of age and older to get their booster dose at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least eight weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least five and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Given the weather forecast for the province through Saturday, February 5, Health PEI will advise of any further impacts to COVID-19 vaccination clinic operations this weekend – delayed openings or early closures – due to poor weather or road conditions and advise Islanders of the need to reschedule their appointment using the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

Get more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program , including vaccine facts and answers to frequently asked questions.

