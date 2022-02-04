Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

H.R. 4445 – Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (Rep. Bustos – Judiciary)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday and Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 3076 – Postal Service Reform Act of 2021 (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3485 – Global Respect Act (Rep. Cicilline – Foreign Affairs)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Postponed Suspensions (6 votes)

  1. S. 583 – PRICE Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
  2. S. 566 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville, Rhode Island, as the "Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office" (Sen. Reed – Oversight and Reform)
  3. H.R. 2324 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "D. Edwina Stephens Post Office" (Rep. Lawson – Oversight and Reform)
  4. H.R. 735 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 502 East Cotati Avenue in Cotati, California, as the "Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building", as amended (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform)
  6. H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)
 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3076.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022

