MEDIA ADVISORY: Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson to deliver annual State of the Judiciary

4 February 2022

Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson is scheduled to deliver

the annual State of the Judiciary address

Tuesday, February 8, 2022,

in the House of Representatives Chamber

in the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

The House is expected to go into session at 10 a.m.;

the state of the judiciary address will follow.

For questions about the State of the Judiciary address, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri, by e-mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676.

The address is expected to be streamed live via the Missouri House of Representatives media center, https://house.mo.gov/MediaCenter.aspx . To arrange for media coverage in the House chamber, please contact Trevor Fox, the House communications director, by e-mail at Trevor.Fox@house.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-4043.

###

