Kruger is widely considered among the top candidates President Joe Biden is considering to replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters describe Kruger as a deliberate, precedent-focused jurist. Colleagues say she manages to do legal battle in a modest way that doesn't leave her adversaries with scars.
You just read:
Who is Justice Leondra Kruger? For starters, she's argued a dozen Supreme Court cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.