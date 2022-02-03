“She was incredibly prepared, as usual,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said in an interview Thursday. “To see her work and hear her questions … you’d never know what’s going on around her.” “It would be crushing to lose her,” the chief justice said.
As SCOTUS Speculation Swirls, Leondra Kruger's Colleagues Sing Her Praises
