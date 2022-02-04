Province Signs Memorandum of Understanding with COPOCyT in Mexico

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Potosino Council of Science and Technology (COPOCyT) in Mexico, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen ties between post-secondary education institutions to create opportunities for information and education exchange, promotion, and research collaboration.

"Increasing the number of international students studying in our province supports economic recovery and population growth goals outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Our government looks forward to further strengthening this relationship through the opening of the Saskatchewan office in Mexico in the coming months."

Over the next five years, Saskatchewan's International Education Strategy aims to enhance the province's profile by developing stronger relationships with key international markets and building relationships with new markets.

"The Government of Saskatchewan will surely be a great ally in the promotion of science, technology and innovation through the exchange of academic experiences between Saskatchewan and San Luis Potosi," COPOCyT General Director Dr. Rosalba Medina Rivera said. "We are very grateful to the Canadian Embassy for promoting these collaborations for the benefit of both countries."

This MOU is a key component of the new International Education Strategy, which supports the post-secondary education sector's global engagement goal. Some of the key components include mobility programs, such as student and faculty exchange, innovation and research, and cultural experiences.

"MOUs like this offer greater opportunity for collaboration, which enhances both research and learning outcomes," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Stoicheff said. "Our aspiration is to address complex global challenges through research, teaching and innovation; and joint efforts with partners like Potosino Council of Science and Technology helps advance this important work."

"The University of Regina takes great pride in welcoming international students to our campuses from nearly 100 countries, and in providing amazing opportunities for our students to experience the many benefits associated with studying abroad," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "This agreement between the Province of Saskatchewan and the Potosino Council of Science and Technology will enhance the University's existing partnerships with a number of post-secondary institutions in Mexico and help expand these reciprocal mutually beneficial relationships."

"This partnership with Potosino Council of Science and Technology will help domestic and international learners reach their educational and career goals represents is a tremendous opportunity," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This is an exciting international relationship, and we look forward to future academic exchanges, applied research collaborations and international opportunities."

COPOCyT aims to promote scientific research, technological development and innovation within the academic, government and business sectors.

