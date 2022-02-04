Gov. Kemp Announces Over $5.6 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program

GEORGIA, February 4 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 46 grants totaling $5,618,762 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.

"We are committed to providing our brave law enforcement officers the specialized training and resources they need to keep Georgians safe," said Governor Kemp. "This grant program will help pay for essential training - including in use of force and de-escalation - for state and local law enforcement officers to ensure they are prepared for whatever they may encounter while protecting their communities."

During the 2021 legislative session, Governor Kemp recommended, and lawmakers approved, continued support of a law enforcement training grant program through the CJCC for state and local law enforcement agencies. The program was designed to grant funds on a competitive basis to support scenario-based, hands-on training for law enforcement officers in use of force or de-escalation. For this funding cycle, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and Officer Mental Health were added as priority areas.

"Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort," said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.

To see the grant awards list and to learn more about how to apply for grants, click here.

For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program, contact Laura Thompson at [email protected] or 404-858-1830.