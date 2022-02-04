Investor Alert: Hengry Global Capital Limited

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2022

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online trading platform Hengry Global Capital Limited. This platform claims to be offering Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest and trade in crypto currency, forex, stock indices, shares, and commodities through the website www.hengryltd.com. The website of Hengry Global Capital Limited lists an address in Regina, Saskatchewan as its' alleged office address.

Hengry Global Capital Limited is not registered to sell or trade securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. FCAA strongly cautions investors and consumers to not send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses and you may lose your money.

If you have invested with Hengry Global Capital Limited, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives.

The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrations' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

For more investor protection information visit https://fcaa/gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/investors.

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Regina Phone: 306-798-4160 Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca