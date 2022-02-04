Proposals accepted for 2022 French-language funding

CANADA, February 4 - Applications are being accepted for French-language funding designed to support projects and initiatives that enhance services and promote linguistic vitality.

The funding, managed by the Francophone Affairs Program, was announced in Budget 2018. Over the past four years, $1 million has been distributed to assist 17 projects in priority areas such as health, early learning and child care, prevention of violence against women, historical record preservation, and access to French resources and community information for young families with children.

“With this year’s $250,000 investment, our government is continuing our work to address the needs of French-speaking British Columbians,” said Adrian Dix, Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs. “Our province’s francophone non-profit organizations play a vital role in building thriving communities, which is why I invite them to share their proposals for funding.”

Non-profit organizations have until March 31, 2022, to submit their application.

For details about the funding program, including eligibility requirements and the application form, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/francophone/francophone-funding-opportunities/provincial-funding-for-french-language-services