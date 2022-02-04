Inquest into the death of Craig Andrew Ford rescheduled

CANADA, February 4 - The BC Coroners Service has rescheduled a public inquest into the death of Craig Andrew Ford, which will now begin on March 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

The inquest will take place at the Coast Bastion Hotel, located at 11 Bastion St. in Nanaimo. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 27, 2020, but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death of Ford, 49, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on June 14, 2016, following a police-involved incident in Nanaimo.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by, or in the custody of, a peace officer.

Lyn Blenkinsop, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred. The inquest will be open to the public, however seating is limited.

Live streaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest when COVID-19 measures limit physical attendance. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service live video stream and its content is prohibited. To access the live stream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream

