Provincial Court Judge Appointed In Yorkton

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Charles Maher to the Provincial Court in Yorkton.

"I know Judge Maher's strong commitment to serving the public, and I'm happy to announce that he will now be able to do that as a member of the Provincial Court," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "In addition to his legal knowledge and experience, Judge Maher has a capacity for empathy that will serve him and the people of Yorkton well."

Judge Maher received his law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1996. Following his call to the bar in 1997, he resumed studies and obtained designation as a Chartered Accountant. In 2000, he joined the law firm of Kanuka Thuringer LLP and practiced in the areas of taxation and corporate commercial law. He then left private practice and worked as a lawyer in the Saskatchewan mining industry.

In 2013, he became a Crown Prosecutor with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General. While in that role, he prosecuted a wide variety of matters including murder charges before juries as well as financial crimes. In early 2021, he joined the Securities Division of the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan as legal counsel, where his primary responsibility was derivative markets and crypto-asset trading regulation.

Judge Maher has also devoted time to his community throughout his career. His most recent endeavours include volunteering for CPA Canada's Financial Literacy Program, the University of Saskatchewan College of Law Endowment Fund Advisory Committee, and the CPA Saskatchewan discipline committee. He was also recently elected as a Bencher of the Law Society of Saskatchewan and appointed to the University of Regina Senate.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Justice Regina Phone: 306-787-8621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca