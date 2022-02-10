Submit Release
VETERINARY CANCER CARE HIRES ACCLAIMED HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR

Veterinary Cancer Care

Acquisition is Key Step in Plan to Open Vet Emergency Clinic in Santa Fe, NM

We are very excited to welcome Amanda to VCC who will be invaluable as we expand our practice in emergency care, additional specialties, and general practice.”
— Jeannette M Kelly
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Veterinary Cancer Care (VCC) announced that it has hired Amanda Inman, CVPM, a critical first step in plans to open a veterinary emergency clinic. This state-of-the-art facility will be the only emergency clinic in Santa Fe, satisfying an important need in the community.

After a national search conducted by AspenBeach Consulting, Dr. Jeannette Kelly, DVM and CEO of VCC selected Ms. Inman to lead the administration and day-to-day operations of VCC. “We are very excited to welcome Amanda to VCC,” Dr. Kelly said. “Her depth of experience, knowledge and veterinary management capabilities will be invaluable as we expand our practice in emergency care, additional specialties, and general practice.”

Inman brings fourteen years of veterinary practice management experience to Santa Fe. She previously led the full operations of a veterinary hospital in Indiana leading it to become an AAHA accredited practice and being recognized nationally for outstanding service. Inman holds a Certified Veterinary Practice Management certification and a Technical Certificate in Business Administration from Ivy Tech College.

Veterinary Cancer Care, founded in 2004, provides compassionate care for dogs and cats with cancer, as well as preventive health screenings and general care. VCC is staffed by a leading board-certified oncologist, highly trained veterinarians, registered veterinary technicians, and client care assistants.

To learn more about VCC or to request an interview, visit us online or call (505) 982-4492.

