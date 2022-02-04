HDPE ColorCore® Replaces Wood & Vinyl as a Superior Signage Solution
ColorCore® outlasts wood and vinyl signage materials while requiring less maintenance and cleaning.
ColorCore® is easy to machine and engrave using standard woodworking tools. Machining reveals the core color which has a striking contrast against the cap color, making for high-visibility signage.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood and vinyl materials have been staples of the sign industry for many years, however, both are prone to various issues when exposed to the elements for long periods – splintering, cracking, fading colors, tearing, scratches, and more. HDPE ColorCore® serves as a superior alternative to these materials with none of their weaknesses. Interstate Plastics offers various color combinations of ColorCore® for signage, commercial, and industrial applications.
HDPE ColorCore® is manufactured using a state-of-the-art proprietary process where various layers of color are fused into a single homogeneous sheet. The result is a material with two thin cap layers on both sides and a primary color serving as the core on the inside. This colored core makes up roughly 80% of the thickness of the sheet, while the outside cap layers are 10% on both sides. Due to the thinness of the cap layers, ColorCore® is easy to machine and engrave using standard woodworking tools.
ColorCore® sheet retains standard HDPE's characteristics, including its light weight, durability, high strength, and resistance to chemicals. It is UV-stabilized and resists degradation and fading or yellowing in outdoor environments. ColorCore® will not crack, rot, swell, or delaminate and is water-resistant. It exhibits high resistance to impacts and scratches and can handle the day-to-day challenges of extreme weather conditions. This material resists markers, pens, and spraypaint and can be easily cleaned with householder cleaners. ColorCore®'s characteristics make it ideal for outdoor signage – it will outlast similar signage materials such as vinyl or wood and require less maintenance overall.
In addition to outdoor signage, ColorCore® has a variety of applications in both commercial and industrial applications. In industrial settings, ColorCore®'s vibrant colors are an important part of safety equipment and easily identifiable storage bins. In commercial settings, it is used for point-of-purchase (PoP) displays, playground equipment, and furniture in parks, playgrounds, and schools. Whether for signage, safety, aesthetics, or a combination of the three, ColorCore® serves as the solution for many projects.
