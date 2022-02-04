Manjarrez's hyperrealism stars in auction
Mexican artist enters the international marketZAPOPAN, JALISCO, MEXICO, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juan Carlos Manjarrez (b. 1970, Jalisco, Mexico) is considered one of the most important protagonists of hyperrealism in Latin America, his participation with a spectacular painting in the prestigious Morton Subastas auction house, confirms that his art is not only welcome in the international market , but coveted by collectors. His work registers a new estimated record in his career, between 14,000.00 and 20,000.00 USD.
Manjarrez is an artist who, despite being known and recognized, raises the name of Mexico in terms of art.
It is extremely difficult to stand out with an artistic proposal, almost everything is done and said, but then how did an amateur of painting without studies manage to be one of the most important names in hyperrealism, being the art industry so complex? Manjarrez's work is distinguished by 3 things: the female figure, the monochrome palette, the minimalist aesthetic.
"My main inspiration is women because of what they represent: passion, love, seduction, beauty... for me, every beginning of something great comes from a woman. Inspiration is something that is achieved with the discipline of constant work.
I dedicate most of the time to my hobby, my passion, which is painting. I really don't see it as something I have to do, but as something I'm passionate about doing, that's why I've gotten where I've gotten, I don't see it as a job or profession, but as a vocation.
My painting is more influenced by great photographers like Richard Avedon, Robert Mapplethorpe, George Mayer, Anton Belovodchenko, then by painters.
I would tell young women and men not to settle, to look for something that appeals to you, and even if you don't know what that means, look for it. If you follow what it calls to you, fatigue will be easier to bear, disappointments will be fuel, difficult moments will be the best you've ever felt."
Women, beauty and minimalism were the set to seduce and fall in love with viewers from innumerable latitudes.
This 2022 the artist celebrates 30 years of trajectory.
The Gallery that represents Juan Carlos Manjarrez and acts as an intermediary with the prestigious Morton Subastas auction house is Héctor Díaz Gallery -located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico-, directed by its founder and director Héctor Díaz.
Sublime Neo Hyperrealism by Juan Carlos Manjarrez