Governor and First Partner Honor Army Specialist Alex J. Ram

Published: Feb 04, 2022

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom honor Army Specialist Alex J. Ram, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Partner extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol.

Army Specialist Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, died on February 1, 2022, in a noncombat related incident in Tell Beydar, Syria. The incident is under investigation.

Specialist Ram was assigned to B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, CO. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

###