Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,038 in the last 365 days.

2022 Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey – Due February 25

Nebraska 3rd year teachers who completed their teacher preparation program at a Nebraska institution, and school principals of these 3rd-year teachers, were sent an email invitation on February 1, 2022, to complete the 2022 Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey.  Please check the email for the survey link.

The intent of the Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey is to obtain critical and consistent program effectiveness information from P-12 school partners that will be used by Nebraska teacher preparation institutions and the Nebraska Department of Education for continuous improvement. If you have received the email invitation and have completed the survey, we thank you for your time. If you have received the email invitation but have yet to complete the survey, please do so by February 25, 2022.

You just read:

2022 Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey – Due February 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.