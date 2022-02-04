2022 Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey – Due February 25

Nebraska 3rd year teachers who completed their teacher preparation program at a Nebraska institution, and school principals of these 3rd-year teachers, were sent an email invitation on February 1, 2022, to complete the 2022 Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey. Please check the email for the survey link.

The intent of the Nebraska 3rd Year Teacher Survey is to obtain critical and consistent program effectiveness information from P-12 school partners that will be used by Nebraska teacher preparation institutions and the Nebraska Department of Education for continuous improvement. If you have received the email invitation and have completed the survey, we thank you for your time. If you have received the email invitation but have yet to complete the survey, please do so by February 25, 2022.