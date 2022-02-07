Syntrio’s Year in Review Reveals Record Growth, Product Innovation and Customer Satisfaction
Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Company continues to reimagine the future of workplace cultures as it focuses on market expansion, customer success and product innovation
Syntrio continues to reimagine the future of workplace cultures and it’s clear we’re living through real structural change that forces us all to adjust our beliefs.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that enable 6,000 organizations to make the workplace a better place announced it reached key milestones in 2021 as it addresses cultural changes occurring across distributed work environments.
— Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
“Syntrio continues to reimagine the future of workplace cultures and it’s clear we’re living through real structural change that forces us all to adjust our beliefs,” said Tom O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “We’ve worked closely with our customers over the past year and we continue to be successful as a result.”
To achieve record results, Syntrio revised its corporate vision and shared values, and strengthened its leadership team to focus on continuous improvement to service customers and capitalize on market trends. This included significant investments across customer success and product development teams, allowing the company to expand its learning libraries and bring to life a new Awareness and Communications program that helps organizations improve their cultures and drive better performance.
Market Expansion
Capitalizing on market trends with organizations that are intent on strengthening the fabric of their cultures and driving better performance, the company reached record milestones for growth, profitability and customer retention. Customers adopted Syntrio solutions from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, not-for-profit, technology and manufacturing.
Customer Success
Continuous focus on customer success, including team and system development, resulted in measurable service and net promoter score improvements. This was achieved through successful efforts to recruit, educate and enable customer success team members and improve a range of offerings based on direct customer feedback.
Product Innovation
Syntrio released hundreds of new courses and enhancements, including a comprehensive workplace harassment prevention series and specialty courses for key industries, and launched the industry’s most robust DE&I elearning library, which consists of more than 500 assets. The company also announced the availability of an innovative employee experience platform, which provides customers with continuous feedback and awareness by enabling all employees to speak up and managers to listen up. Significant usability enhancements were also delivered in the Syntrio Hotline Case Management System.
Today, Syntrio services 6,000 customers with complementary lines of business that address many of today’s hottest human resource, ethics and compliance topics:
• Syntrio Reporting Solutions and Case Management empower culture and employees by enabling a speak up culture with a proven, 24-hour worldwide hotline, web reporting and case management service.
• Syntrio Learning engages employees and drives next-level performance with elearning libraries in key segments, including Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity.
• Syntrio Engage is a breakthrough employee experience platform that encourages all employees to speak up and managers to listen up.
“Thanks to the extensive selection and quality of Syntrio’s courses, we know that we will have the training curriculum needed to continue to make Swarovski Optik North America the best place to work for our employees,” said Chris Porrazzo, Senior HR & Risk Specialist, Swarovski Optik North America.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform and reporting hotline and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
Contact
Edward Vesely
Syntrio
evesely@syntrio.com