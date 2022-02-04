First Wheel of Fortune $100,000 Prize Claimed

JACKSON, MISS. – Topping off a busy week of lucky lottery winners, a Leflore County player started the weekend off with one of the top prizes of $100,000 from the $5 Wheel of Fortune© scratch-off game which launched just three days ago.

This $100,000 win was in addition to the $1 million payout for Mega Millions earlier in the week and the $320,000 pay out from the Thursday, Feb. 3, Cash 4 drawing to 78 happy lottery players.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off game from Murphy Oil #7290 located at 505 Viola Brown Sanders Drive in Greenwood.

“It has been an exciting week here at the Lottery,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery. “We really enjoy seeing our players getting those big checks! It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, and we always remind our players to play responsibly”

Wheel of Fortune features top prizes of $100,000, and unique 2nd Chance promotional prize opportunities to include trips, cash and more.

*Wheel of Fortune ©2022 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.