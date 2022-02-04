IAQ Distribution Encourages SoFi Stadium to Prioritize Indoor Air Quality in Advance of Super Bowl
Offers Solution That Eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus
As a stocking distributor of WellAir’s Protect 900, IAQ Distribution has capacity to ensure every suite in SoFi is protected prior to the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022.”INGLEWOOD, CO, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, called upon officials at SoFi Stadium to take immediate steps to protect players, fans, and all those working at and visiting the arena from COVID-19 exposure during the Super Bowl. SoFi Stadium officials announced several precautions, but have provided little information about protecting indoor air quality.
Chris Fall, a SoFi Suite Holder is suggesting technology offered by his company can help protect players, coaches, employees and fans. Specifically, one of the solutions carried by IAQ is the WellAir NanoStrike® technology. These solutions provide an important line of protection against airborne viruses and bacteria and would be ideal for the sports arenas.
“The IAQ product line safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating all airborne microorganisms on contact,” stated Fall. “At a time like this, we need to have professional sports to help us return to a sense of normalcy. We would love to help protect players, coaches, and of course, the fans at SoFi by installing products that are proven to work. We can have all indoor areas of the stadium protected in advance of the Big Game.”
As a stocking distributor of WellAir’s Protect 900, IAQ Distribution has capacity to ensure every suite in SoFi is protected prior to the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022.
Clean air technology from the IAQ Distribution product line is currently functioning in many Professional Golf Association (PGA) and National Basketball Association (NBA) facilities. Conversations in other professional sport facilities are underway to help leaders protect employees, players, and visitors.
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have IAQ products deployed and many more entities currently in the procurement process,” Fall continued. “We would be thrilled and honored to share our experiences helping thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other facilities with SoFi.”
IAQ Distribution provides, innovative, and energy-efficient medical grade devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution has been shown in third party tests to reduce 99.997% of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and help ensure the safety of everyone inside.
