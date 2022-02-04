DC DMV Expanding Virtual Hearings to Include Parking and Photo Enforcement Tickets

Media Contact: Jamie Miller; (202) 729-7098

Effective January 25, 2022, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) will expand its virtual hearing pilot to include parking and photo enforcement tickets. Virtual hearings were previously available only for minor moving violations, permit suspensions and revocations, and reinstatement hearings.

DC DMV launched its virtual hearing pilot in March 2020 to address the challenges presented by the public health emergency. The virtual hearings facilitate social distancing by allowing all parties, including drivers, police officers, attorneys and hearing examiners, to participate remotely from a computer or mobile device.

“DC DMV is excited to expand our virtual hearing services to include parking and photo enforcement tickets,” said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. “Our virtual hearing pilot is a great example of how the agency has been creative in how we serve our customers and also aligns with our vision to be a leader in innovation and technology.”

Virtual hearings may be scheduled online at dmv.dc.gov. Prior to scheduling a virtual hearing, drivers should confirm the following technical requirements are met:

Must have fast and stable Internet connection

Must have a video device, such as a webcam on a computer, a phone, or a laptop

Must have a microphone, or the ability to dial into a number via a phone.

Must have a valid, working email address

Must allow application/plugin installation for Cisco Webex Meetings

Additionally, virtual hearing participants may use their computer or mobile device to upload evidence for consideration by the hearing examiner assigned to their case. Such evidence must be uploaded when a virtual hearing is scheduled. At the hearing’s conclusion, the examiner will announce a decision and the hearing record will be mailed to the driver’s address of record with DC DMV.

Additional information is available at dmv.dc.gov/page/virtual-hearings.