Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,050 in the last 365 days.

Burgum extends hours of service waiver for propane haulers for an additional 30 days

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order extending for 30 days a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane.

Since the original 30-day waiver was issued Jan. 4, North Dakota has continued to face extremely low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs.

The 30-day extension is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here, and a copy is attached.

 

You just read:

Burgum extends hours of service waiver for propane haulers for an additional 30 days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.