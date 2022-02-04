Burgum extends hours of service waiver for propane haulers for an additional 30 days

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order extending for 30 days a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane.

Since the original 30-day waiver was issued Jan. 4, North Dakota has continued to face extremely low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs.

The 30-day extension is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here, and a copy is attached.