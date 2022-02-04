Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board names Jerome H. Powell as Chair Pro Tempore, pending Senate confirmation to a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors

February 04, 2022

For release at 3:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday named Jerome H. Powell as Chair Pro Tempore, pending Senate confirmation to a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors. The action, effective February 5, enables him to continue to carry out his duties as Chair after the expiration of his term on the same day, and while the confirmation process is underway. In its annual organizational meeting in January, the Federal Open Market Committee separately named him as its Chair.

President Biden nominated Powell late last year for a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors. His term as a Federal Reserve Board member runs through 2028.

