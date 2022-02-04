Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for “Lincoln’s Dilemma”

Apple TV + Lincoln's Dilemma

A revealing new documentary series reexamining Lincoln’s legacy, premiering Friday, February 18

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for the new four-part documentary series “Lincoln’s Dilemma,” a 21st-century examination of a complicated man in the context of his times. With never-before-heard stories about Lincoln, as well as close-up perspectives of him as a man, the docuseries shines a light on a side of Lincoln rarely seen – and provides a fresh perspective on a story that feels more timely and relevant than ever when explored alongside the events that Americans are living through today. Narrated by Jeffrey Wright and features the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Frederick Douglass, all four parts of “Lincoln’s Dilemma” will premiere globally on Friday, February 18 on Apple TV+.

Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds’ award-winning book, “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times,” the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, “Lincoln’s Dilemma” also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln’s battle to save the country, no matter the cost.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers are Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” joins a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentaries “The Supermodels”; and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

