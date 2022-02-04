Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,047 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH announces I-64 pothole repairs underway near St. Albans

Page Content

Contractors who are filling potholes that developed on Interstate 64 West between the US 35 and the St. Albans exit expect to reopen both westbound lanes in time for rush-hour traffic on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. More permanent repairs will be made when weather improves this weekend.   The WVDOH Transportation Management Center began getting calls about potholes on the stretch of road about a mile west of the US 35 interchange around 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. WVDOH maintenance crews from the Scary Creek garage in Putnam County were dispatched to the scene and contacted the contractor, Brayman Trumble, to make repairs. Near-constant snow, ice, rain, freezing and thawing over the past several weeks have caused pavement to fail on I-64 between the US 35 interchange and St. Albans exits, damaging several cars.   The Division of Highways made the decision to close the westbound slow lane to allow repairs to the stretch of road.

Because asphalt plants are shut down for winter, contractors are unable to get hot asphalt to fill the potholes. Unheated asphalt, known as cold patch, does not hold up very well to heavy traffic.   Contractors were back onsite Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, using a concrete-based material to fill the potholes. Brayman Trumble expected to have both westbound lanes reopen by 3 p.m.   Contractors will attempt a more permanent repair on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, after weather improves and temperatures rise.   Those whose vehicles may have been damaged on the stretch of interstate may file a claim with the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission. For more information, call toll-free 1-877-562-6878.

The WVDOH will provide the public with updates on conditions on the stretch of road in the coming days.​​

You just read:

WVDOH announces I-64 pothole repairs underway near St. Albans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.