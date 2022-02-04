Submit Release
Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert After Testing Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead in Dried Plum Fruit and Candy Products

Sends letters directing retailers across the state to remove contaminated products from their shelves

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert after testing revealed dangerous levels of lead in a number of dried plum fruit and candy products sold by retailers in California. Attorney General Bonta also sent letters to retailers directing them to immediately remove these contaminated products from their shelves. Many of these products appear to be marketed to children, whose developing brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to lead’s damaging effects. Under the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, also known as Proposition 65, products that cause lead exposures in excess of 0.5 micrograms per day cannot be sold without a Proposition 65 warning, and a number of the plum fruit and candy products tested contained levels of lead that far exceed this maximum allowable dosage. Moreover, under other provisions of California law, none of these products are permitted to be sold in California at all.

“When Californians go into a supermarket to purchase their favorite treat, they shouldn't have to worry about whether that product might harm them or their children,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The fact is: Lead is a known public health hazard, and exposure to this neurotoxin can have lasting health consequences. Testing by my office revealed dangerous levels of lead in dried plum fruits and candies being sold at retail outlets across our state. We're directing retailers to remove these products from their shelves, but if you already have them in your pantry, please check to see if they match the products we've identified – and do not consume them if so.”

IDENTIFY CONTAMINATED PRODUCTS: Testing found dangerously high levels of lead in samples of the products listed below. If you have purchased dried plum fruit and candy products, check the label and discard any products that match the description of those identified below. These products may be hazardous to you and your children’s health.

NAME LOT NUMBER (IF ANY) LEAD CONTENT EXPOSURE PER RECOMMENDED SERVING WHERE PURCHASED
Alamo Candy Saladitos Con Limon/Dried Salted Plums with Lemon    669 ppb 18.7 micrograms Online
Chan Pui Hua He Ying (Plum Candy)     227 ppb 5.4 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
Chan Pui Mui Preserved Plum – Chinese Traditional Food   QFC 123  103 ppb  4.1 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
Chan Pui Ying Che Preserved Plum (Seedless) – Chinese Traditional Food  QFC 123  168 ppb  6.7 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
Dandy’s Dried Sweet Plum    340 ppb   3.4 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums W/Chili    209 ppb 10 micrograms  San Diego Area
El Leoncito Ponchin Saladitos con Chile/Dry Salted Plums with Chili    353 ppb 14.1 micrograms San Diego Area
El Super Leon Saladitos/Dry Salted Plums with Chili & Chamoy 20210305 369 ppb 10.3 micrograms San Diego Area & Online
Hola Lobito Fresco Ciruela Salada Sabor Limon/Lemon Flavored Salted Plum 25021, 317 20, E 07521, E 05621, 287 20, E 10421  231 ppb 4 micrograms  San Diego Area & Online 
La Fiesta Saladitos Con Chile/Salted Plums with Chili    322 ppb 12.8 micrograms  San Diego Area
Lupag Saladitos Con Chile/Chile Salted Plums    1,930 ppb 13.5 micrograms Online
Spice and Chili Saladitos with Chili    964 ppb 109.3 micrograms (per package – no serving size) Online
Snackerz Saladitos (Salted Plums)    205 ppb 8.2 micrograms  Online
SnakYard Dried Plums/Saladitos    523 ppb 5.2 micrograms  San Francisco Bay Area
Tolteca Saladitos Con Chile Y Limon    389 ppb 3.5 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
Tolteca Saladitos Salted Dried Plums    1,050 ppb 9.4 micrograms San Francisco Bay Area
Yu Fu Tang Preserved Plums WongChoy Yingzi Gift Bag    163 ppb 8.1 micrograms  San Francisco Bay Area

KNOW THE HEALTH RISKS: Lead is a potent neurotoxin that can cause harm to the developing brain of fetuses and young children. Possible impacts of lead exposure to children include behavioral issues, reduced cognitive abilities, slowed body growth, hearing problems, and kidney damage. At high enough levels, lead exposure can also cause cancer. There is widespread scientific consensus that there is no safe level of lead exposure.

REPORT ILLEGAL SALES OF PRODUCTS: California law prohibits the sale of candies containing chili that have a lead level in excess of 100 parts per billion (ppb), or 0.1 micrograms per gram. A separate provision of California law prohibits the sale of products marketed to children that contain high levels of lead.  If you encounter any of the products listed above, please file a complaint with our office at www.oag.ca.gov/report.

This alert is also available in Spanish (Español), Chinese - Simplified (简体中文), and Chinese - Traditional (繁體中文).

