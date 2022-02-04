District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities, Downed Trees – 12 pm Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding, downed trees, or downed utilities:

Fayette County:

Albany Road (Route 4003) between Shearer Road in Jefferson Township and Market Street in the Borough of Brownsville is closed due to flooding.

Tom Cat Hollow Road (Route 3003) in Nicholson Township between Geneva Road and Township 0360 Road is closed due to flooding.

Greene County:

Carmichaels Road (Route 2017) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Green Valley Road is closed due to flooding.

Big Shannon Run Road (Route 2003) in Whiteley Township between Bacon Run Rd and Little Shannon Rd is closed due to flooding.

Buckeye Road (Route 2003) in Perry Township between the Intersection with Big Shannon Rd and the West Virginia State Line is closed due to flooding.

Green Valley Road (Route 1019) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Bessie Lane is closed due to flooding.

Davistown Road (Route 2006) in Perry Township between Watkins Run Road and U.S. 19 is closed due to flooding.

Washington County:

McKee Road (Route 3011) between Boone Road in Canton Township and Prigg Road in Buffalo Township is closed due to a downed utility

Route 40 in Buffalo Township between Route 221 and East Buffalo Church Road is closed due to a downed utility.

Route 40 in South Strabane Township between Zediker Station Road and Chestnut Ridge Road has a lane restriction due to a downed tree.

Route 231 in East Finley Township between Elm Road and Burnsville Ridge Road/Pleasant Grove Road is closed due to a downed tree.

Route 980 in Cecil Township at the intersection of Crothers Lane is closed due to a downed utility.

Joffre Bulger Road (Route 4012) in Smith Township between Columbia Drive and Joffre Cherry Valley Road is closed due to a downed tree.

West Finley Road (Route 3037) in West Finley Township between Beham Ridge Road and Robison Run Road is closed due to a downed tree.