PennDOT Removes Tier Restrictions on Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 in Southwestern, PA 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on the following roadways:  

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday (February 3, 2022) to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. 

Additionally, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on several roadways in the region. These speed reductions remain in place.   

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. 

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.  

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-12/Pages/default.aspx 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot  

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

### 

