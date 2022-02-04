Jenn Gotzon & "The Farmer and the Belle Saving Santaland", Win Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST FAMILY FILM - 2022”

“We're honored to include Jenn Gotzon and her film, "The Farmer and the Belle Saving Santaland" into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn Gotzon, celebrated producer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST FAMILY FILM - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Jenn Gotzon and her film, "The Farmer and the Belle Saving Santaland" into our BoLAA family."

“The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland” is a Christmas family tradition in the making. This award-winning, inspirational family comedy depicts an intriguing story of a famous model who visits her childhood home and a farmer with a young daughter. The town is in danger of losing their beloved Santaland festival, but miracles happen with a little love, family, and faith.

The Farmer and The Belle brand provides emotional security to experience true beauty and real love based on biblical and psychological principles.

Jenn Gotzon, author and producer for The Farmer and The Belle franchise,is an award-winning actress known in the faith-based market. She starred in over 70 projects including two Oscar Nominated films, Frost/Nixon and Alone Yet Not Alone. My Daddy is in Heaven broke records as a mover and shaker on Amazon and trended on Netflix, followed by Lionsgate’s Saving Faith both starring her and her husband Jim E. Chandler. Her mission as co-owner for The Farmer and The Belle franchise is to provide a Biblical pathway to teen girls and women about their value, destroying the lie 90% of women believe about their physical appearance. Jenn Gotzon is also a Visionary and Story Creator who speaks across the globe inspiring and impacting audiences.

“The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland” stars Jenn Gotzon (Frost/Nixon, My Daddy Is In Heaven), and Jim E. Chandler (Stranger Things, MacGyver) and many more!

https://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/

