From Melancholy To Melody: Gio Nation Tells All In His Power Ballad “I Don’t Need You Anymore”
“Take My Heart! Throw It On The Floor!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lyrics above perfectly encapsulate the central theme of the song. Have you ever been in love? Have you ever been in love with someone who has fallen out of love with you? This is the tumultuous pattern that Gio Nation describes in his song “I Don’t Need You Anymore.” The song proves to be an anthem of intense heartbreak. Gio notably expresses his hopelessness about a relationship that is both abusive & nurturing. A love that left the singer homeless, distraught, & financially unstable.
“I had no idea two opposing traits could exist simultaneously in one person. Like, it’s scary to think that the same person bandaging your wounds is also putting knives in your back.” Gio said when asked about his inspiration for the track. Heartbreak is an ongoing theme in popular music. However, the subconscious behavioral patterns that often end up poisoning our romantic relationships are often not talked about.
Gio expresses that he wants to shed light on this fact. When asked about the heart of the song he replied, “The hardest thing to do is look in the mirror especially when it feels like the world is picking at your scabs. People lie, actions can deceive, but patterns never lie. It really hurts when you finally understand that a person can’t love you in the way that you deserve.” Gio also disclosed that he struggled with sobriety. During this time he admits to being both hyper-productive & self destructive.
“I Don’t Need You Anymore” is a mid tempo pop/rhythm & blues ballad which lasts three minutes & twenty six seconds. The instrumental notably features a heavy reggaeton beat & prominent marimba. The song notably contrasts a deep & sultry verse with an explosive chorus. Lyrically the track utilizes both expository & narrative speech.
“I knew I had to tell a compelling story as well as throw some subtle shade to my ex. ‘I read Socrates & you like nursery rhymes.’ is one of my favorite lines I’ve ever written. Whenever I sing it I have this stupid smirk on my face.”
The song has earned collectively over 100,000 listens & remains one of Gio Nation’s highest rated songs. Gio also opened up about all the negativity he received while crafting the song. Whenever someone sets out to try something new, they will always be discouraged by naysayers.
Gio advises the upcoming musicians to ignore their resistance. “Everyone’s gonna say you’re stupid when you try to do something innovative, it just comes with the territory.” said Gio Nation about the hindrances faced by singer-songwriters. Gio Nation advises aspiring musicians to put on horse blinders to ignore their negativity and keep working hard to be anything they want to be.
ABOUT GIO NATION:
Gio Nation is an American performer, singer-songwriter & producer. Strongly influenced by pop culture, he plays multiple instruments & choreographs most notably with fire props. Hailing from a lower-middle-class family in Connecticut, Gio found his passion for writing & performing at 7 years old. His journey through depression, substance abuse, and even homelessness has given him a positive outlook on life that shows in his vibrant and ebullient personality.
