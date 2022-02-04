Press Releases

02/04/2022

Governor Lamont Appoints Karen Dubois-Walton as Chairperson of the Connecticut State Board of Education

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton of New Haven to serve as chairperson of the Connecticut State Board of Education.

Dr. DuBois-Walton has served as a member of the board since June 2020, when she was appointed by Governor Lamont. In addition to her service on the board, she is currently the president of the Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of the City of New Haven (HANH); the Glendower Group, LLC (the development affiliate of HANH); and 360 Management Group, Inc. (the property management affiliate). Through these positions, she is responsible for administrative, programmatic, and policy direction regarding public housing, housing choice voucher programs, finances, and planning and development activities.

“Karen has been an incredibly active member of the New Haven community throughout her career, particularly focused on removing barriers to fair housing among marginalized communities, reversing housing segregation patterns, and making improvements in under-resourced neighborhoods,” Governor Lamont said. “Over these last couple of years, she has been a valuable voice as a member of the State Board of Education, utilizing her experience to bring a much-needed perspective to this important body, which is why I feel that having her serve as its next chairperson is a natural fit. I appreciate Karen for accepting this responsibility and look forward to working with her on our efforts to ensure that Connecticut’s public schools remain among the best in the nation and that every child has access to a top-quality education that sets them on a path to success. I also want to thank Allan Taylor for his many years of service and leadership on the board.”

“I am excited to lead the Connecticut State Board of Education at this pivotal moment where we will design and implement the next five-year plan guiding our efforts to create equity for all Connecticut learners,” Dr. DuBois-Walton said. “These past two years have created unimaginable challenges, and our school communities have demonstrated persistence and creativity in meeting the moment while centering safety, wellness, and learning. There’s much to do as we move forward, and I thank Governor Lamont for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the Board into our next chapter.”

“The State Board of Education plays a critical role in ensuring all needs of Connecticut’s students are met so that they can thrive,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said. “Dr. DuBois-Walton’s knowledge and experience will assist in our advancement of the board’s mission. Together, the State Department of Education and State Board of Education will chart the course for our next five-year plan to ensure equity and excellence for all of Connecticut’s students.”

“I turn the gavel over to Karen with complete confidence in her leadership ability and her dedication to the future of Connecticut’s children,” Allan Taylor, the board’s outgoing chairman, said.

“I look forward to working alongside Karen in her new leadership role,” Erin Benham, vice chairperson of the board, said. “I believe she will enhance our work and mission of ensuring equity and excellence for all Connecticut students.”

Dr. DuBois-Walton previously served as chief of staff and chief administrative officer for Mayor John DeStefano, Jr. in New Haven. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Yale University, and master’s degree and Ph.D. from Boston University. She is actively involved on several nonprofit boards, including the Melville Charitable Trust, ACES Education Foundation, and Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, dedicating time to creating greater equity for those who are marginalized.